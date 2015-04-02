State high court orders trial in dispute on 2 beach parcels - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

State high court orders trial in dispute on 2 beach parcels

JACKSON, MS (AP) -

The Mississippi Supreme Court has overturned a ruling by a chancery judge who denied the state's claim to two parcels of property on East Beach in Ocean Springs.

The Mississippi Supreme Court, in a 6-0 decision Thursday, ordered the case to trial.

Two families sued in 2010 to stop Ocean Springs from building a 3,470-foot long sidewalk on the beach. The city had obtained a lease from Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann.

The families argue they own about 1,000 feet of the property where the proposed sidewalk was to be located. They also argue property south of the road and the seawall was on their deeds and they pay taxes on it.

The state argues the property is public tidelands to be used for the benefit of the public.

