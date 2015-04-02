Long awaited repairs to Gulfport piers ahead of schedule - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Long awaited repairs to Gulfport piers ahead of schedule

Demolition to four of the city's public piers that were severely damaged by Hurricane Isaac is now complete. (Photo source: WLOX) Demolition to four of the city's public piers that were severely damaged by Hurricane Isaac is now complete. (Photo source: WLOX)
Gulfport officials have been working closely with a contractor to make sure the four piers in Gulfport are quickly repaired so they can reopen. (Photo source: WLOX) Gulfport officials have been working closely with a contractor to make sure the four piers in Gulfport are quickly repaired so they can reopen. (Photo source: WLOX)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Demolition to four of the city's public piers that were severely damaged by Hurricane Isaac is now complete. Now, it's time to start repairs.

"This is great news for the City of Gulfport. Progress is being made, daily. The crews are out here working, and we're excited to get the people back on the piers," Gulfport spokesman Chris Vignes said.

Gulfport officials have been working closely with a contractor to make sure the four piers in Gulfport are quickly repaired so they can reopen.

Project Manager Walt Rode says so far, the process to get the piers back in usable shape has been smooth, even with a small delay.

"Some of our delays were directly related to the environmental, biological opinion review by Natural Marine Fishery Services under NOAA. FEMA had to get the clearance before they could approve the project, and once it was approved, we had to go through the typical bidding process required for procurement. From that point, we went out for bids and secured a contractor," Rode said.

Rode says because of the contractor's aggressiveness, they're actually ahead of schedule.

"We have a really good contractor, J.E. Borries. They're ahead of construction schedule. They've completed all of their demolition on all of our piers. They're currently working on the demolition of some of our jetties here at Urie Pier," Rode said.

Rode says as each pier is finished, it will be opened to the public. It's news many have been waiting to hear.

"We're very excited, and we're ready for the people to start getting use back out of their piers," Rode said.

The construction schedule is 120 days for all piers.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:22:19 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly