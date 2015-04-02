Search is on for missing Long Beach man

The Long Beach Police Department needs your help locating Adam J. Vinyard. Police say he was last seen on February, 26, 2015 at about 4 p.m.

Officials say Vinyard was walking south on Girard Avenue, and was headed to the VA Hospital in Biloxi. Police say the 24-year-old never made it there.

If anyone has any information on where Adam might be, you are urged to contact the Long Beach Police Department at 228-865-1981.

