WATCH: Bob Barker makes surprise return to The Price Is Right

In case you missed it yesterday, The Price Is Right pulled a bait and switch on contestants for April Fools' Day. When the announcer introduced host Drew Carey, the curtains opened to reveal beloved former host Bob Barker.

"Now I'm here because I was selected by 'The Price is Right' to be their April Fool," he told the cheering crowd. "The world is full of fools, but I am a carefully selected fool."

The audience seemed overjoyed to see the iconic game show host. And he seemed pretty happy to be there too, saying, "I have never had a welcome like that."

Barker only stayed for one game, but managed to give away a new car in that short time.

Watch the entire segment here: https://youtu.be/nbAUSQ7gIns

