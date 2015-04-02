Hydraulic fluid spill closes portion of Commission Rd in Long Beach

A hydraulic fluid spill has shut down Commission Road in Long Beach. And the fire chief expects the road to be blocked until about noon. (Photo source: Long Beach Fire Dept.)

The spill is between School and Klondyke Roads on the westbound side. Officials said cars are slipping through there, so it's a dangerous situation.

Chief Mike Brown said a cleanup team is on the way to the spill.

