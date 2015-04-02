Health Department extends hours to help parents "beat the rush" for school immunizations

In a letter to school superintendents, District Health Officer Dr. D'Ette Lorio explained, "It is common practice for families to wait until the last few weeks of summer break before getting their children the required immunizations needed for school. This practice delays schools from completing enrollments and causes our clinics to be flooded with patients needing immunizations."

For parents who are about to enroll their child in school for the first time, don't forget about vaccinations! You'll find part of the enrollment process is getting your child's shots up to date. That's why our health department is hosting "Beat the Rush" immunization clinics this month.All eight coastal health department clinics in District 9 will be open on Saturdays during the month of April, from 9 am to 1 pm (excluding Easter weekend), to help administer immunizations. These clinics are usually closed Saturdays, so health department officials have extended the hours to make it easier for parents to have access to the required immunizations needed for school enrollment.





She continued, "We feel this immunization campaign will encourage more families to 'Beat the Rush' to have their children immunized for their protection against vaccine preventable diseases, like measles and chicken pox."





The letter was sent, asking school leaders to help promote the April immunization campaign. To find a health department clinic near you, or to learn more about immunizations, just click here.





