Kemper Co. plant costs going up another $8 million - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Kemper Co. plant costs going up another $8 million

Costs continue to rise for the Kemper County plant. (Image source: WLOX News) Costs continue to rise for the Kemper County plant. (Image source: WLOX News)
KEMPER COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Constructions costs for Mississippi Power's Kemper County power plant are going up another $8 million. Mississippi Power officials tell us in the company's progress report to the Public Service Commission for the month of February. 

They are reporting an additional $9 million was added to the total estimate of the cost of the plant. However, cost estimates for another portion of the Kemper County project were reduced by $1 million, bringing the total increase to $8 million. 

Mississippi Power officials said that estimate increase is subject to the cost cap of $2.88 billion imposed by the Public Service Commission. That means the company won't be able to recoup the additional $8 million from ratepayers.

