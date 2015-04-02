Kemper Co. plant costs going up another $8 million

Constructions costs for Mississippi Power's Kemper County power plant are going up another $8 million. Mississippi Power officials tell us in the company's progress report to the Public Service Commission for the month of February.

They are reporting an additional $9 million was added to the total estimate of the cost of the plant. However, cost estimates for another portion of the Kemper County project were reduced by $1 million, bringing the total increase to $8 million.

Mississippi Power officials said that estimate increase is subject to the cost cap of $2.88 billion imposed by the Public Service Commission. That means the company won't be able to recoup the additional $8 million from ratepayers.

