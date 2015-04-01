Saints re-sign OL Evans & ink DB Kyle Wilson

New Orleans Saints' Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Sean Payton are doing what they think is best to rebuild New Orleans into a contender.



In an effort to shore-up the defensive backfield, Loomis announced that the NFL team signed unrestricted free agent cornerback Kyle Wilson to a one-year contract.



Wilson was the New York Jets number one pick in 2010, the 29th overall in the NFL Draft, out of Boise State. The 5-10, 190-pound defensive back made 157 tackles, one sack, three interceptions, 19 passes defensed, one forced fumble and 15 special teams stops in five seasons with the Jets.



Six-time NFL Pro Bowler Jahri Evans inked a one-year contract extension with the Saints. The veteran guard was a fourth round draft pick by the Saints in 2006 out of Bloomsburg.



He has 142 career games under his belt at guard for New Orleans and started all 16 games in 2014 for the NFL's top-ranked offense.



Evans brings back experience and leadership to the Saints and will be a vital piece of protection for veteran quarterback Drew Brees in pass protection and a key in opening holes for the Saints rushing attack.





