Former Diamondhead City Manager turns himself in to authorities

Former Diamondhead City Manager Richard Rose turned himself in to Harrison County authorities Wednesday, but has bonded out, according to Harrison County Sheriff's officials.Harrison County Sheriff's Major Ron Pullen said the former Diamondhead City Manager's arrest stems from a perjury indictment from last month. The Harrison County Circuit Clerk's Office confirmed last month, that Rose's indictment is connected to his former role as a city manager.





Pullen said Rose was not in town when the indictment came down. Rose was contacted and made arrangements to come down to South Mississippi on April 1. Rose reportedly went through booking and immediately bonded out.



WLOX News has reached out to Rose's attorney, who wasn't immediately available for comment.



