Is high school Lacrosse catching on? - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Is high school Lacrosse catching on?

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Ocean Springs, Pascagoula and Gautier all field high school Lacrosse teams.  Ocean Springs Greyhounds head coach Jerry Twiggs says Lacrosse is gaining in popularity throughout Mississippi and surrounding states.

"It's definitely growing, "stated Twiggs.  "It's become very large in Florida now, Alabama to Birmingham.  Huntsville area is very big.  University of Alabama-Huntsville is actually going to a Division II team next year.  We have two Division III teams close.  One in Montgomery at Huntington College and Millsaps College in Jackson."

Clayton Clardy one of the top offensive players for Ocean Springs says Lacrosse peaked his interest when he was in middle school.

Clardy said, "My friends, when I was in sixth grade, they were playing Lacrosse and I just watched a lot of their game and I thought it was really cool.  So I picked up the sport and ever since I have been improving."

Michael Huckle, an assistant coach at Ocean Springs high school, was one of the first players on the coast to compete.  He says he was a member of the Gulf Coast Gators about 9 years ago.

"It's grown a lot, "said Huckle. "When I first started we had maybe 20 guys showing up for practice everyday and now I think we had 70 freshman sign up this year.  So we grew a lot since I've been gone."

On Saturday the Ocean Springs Greyhounds beat Lower Alabama, a club team from Daphne 14 to 4.

Tyler Fahy said, "I love playing Lacrosse.  I like competing.  I like how it more finesse.  You can have skill, you don't have to be big."

Officiating Lacrosse is not easy.   Eric Hawkins says he never played Lacrosse, but got interested in the sport when he lived in California in 1998.

"In all honesty it is the most technical sport and the rules are actually a lot harder then any other sport to officiate. "stated Hawkins.

Lacrosse hasn't reached the level of high school soccer but it's gaining momentum each and every year.


Copyright 2015 WLOX.  All Rights Reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:22:19 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • Charlotte Posts 7-4 Walk-Off Win over Southern Miss, forcing rematch at MGM Park

    Charlotte Posts 7-4 Walk-Off Win over Southern Miss, forcing rematch at MGM Park

    Sunday, May 27 2018 12:46 AM EDT2018-05-27 04:46:15 GMT
    The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)
    The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)The Charlotte 49ers celebrate a walk-off win over Southern Miss at the 2018 Conference USA Baseball Tournament at MGM Park (WLOX Sports)

    Southern Miss found itself on the other side of the looking glass Saturday night at MGM Park. A year after the Golden Eagles rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run against Charlotte to force a win-or-go-home contest, the 49ers returned the favor on the fourth day of 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship presented by The First. 

    More >>

    Southern Miss found itself on the other side of the looking glass Saturday night at MGM Park. A year after the Golden Eagles rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run against Charlotte to force a win-or-go-home contest, the 49ers returned the favor on the fourth day of 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship presented by The First. 

    More >>

  • Disgruntled fans break into Brazil pre-World Cup training

    Disgruntled fans break into Brazil pre-World Cup training

    Friday, May 25 2018 8:43 PM EDT2018-05-26 00:43:24 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 12:25 AM EDT2018-05-26 04:25:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Leo Correa). Brazil's William goes for the ball during a national soccer team practice session ahead of the World Cup in Russia, at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil, Friday, May 25, 2018.(AP Photo/Leo Correa). Brazil's William goes for the ball during a national soccer team practice session ahead of the World Cup in Russia, at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil, Friday, May 25, 2018.
    Brazil fans have cheered their team in the first and only meeting with players before they travel to the World Cup in Russia, but many others also complained about the squad's lack of contact with local supporters.More >>
    Brazil fans have cheered their team in the first and only meeting with players before they travel to the World Cup in Russia, but many others also complained about the squad's lack of contact with local supporters.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly