Biloxi police: Wanted man shot by police during warrant serving

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Biloxi.

Lt. Christopher De Back said it all started when the police department was informed that a wanted person was spotted at the Mazalea RV Park on West Oaklawn Road. De Back reports Allen Douglas Hale III, 33, had an outstanding felony warrant.

"During the encounter he became belligerent and was shot by a Biloxi Police Officer," said De Back. "AMR responded to the scene and transported Mr. Hale to a local hospital where he is being treated and is currently in stable condition."

We're told MBI and the Harrison County District Attorney's office will lead the investigation into the shooting.

