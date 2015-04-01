Grieving family forgives loved one's killer

There's so many milestones they can't stop thinking about, especially for her son who is in college. (Photo source: WLOX)

Long Beach Police have interviewed more than 100 people since Kimberly Watts was found murdered, but no one has been arrested for the crime.

Watts was found dead in her home on Woodcrest Drive, November 11, 2014. It's a day Watts' brother-in-law George Bass will never forget.

"Please dear God don't let something be so wrong with her we can't fix it," Bass prayed as he drove to Watts's house because she didn't show up for work at Memorial Hospital.

"I got over there and found her," Bass said with tears in his eyes. "It was just a hollow day in our life. Just so, so empty. There's the immediate emptiness of knowing that we had lost her."

Her family said Watts got home between 5:30 and 6pm on the evening of November 10. They believe it was shortly after that she was murdered.

"She had gone to her mother's, brought a big pot of soup, and when she got home she had plans to get some out, heat it up, and rest and relax," Bass said.

Watts had plans the next day to meet a friend for lunch.

Preliminary lab results have not given police the answers they were hoping for, but the chief said they do have a person of interest in the case.

"Her purpose in life to be a mother, to be a nurse, to be a caregiver, to be able to love everybody like she did and just be a good person," Bass said.

He laughed remembering her also as a practical joker.

"She lived with Sherry and I before her first marriage. If I was on duty and called the house to talk to Sherry, she would carry on a conversation with me just like she was Sherry, thinking I couldn't tell the difference, but I could," Bass said. "She was just full of life, fun loving, just a good, genuine, good hearted person."

Watts discovered her passion for nursing seeing other nurses care for her first son, who died at just seven months old. After that tragedy, Bass said Watts went to USM and graduated three years later with a nursing degree. He said she touched many lives in her 20 plus years as a nurse.

"One lady in particular, she just oohed and awed," Bass recalled someone telling him, "'she is just such a lovely person, besides being a nurse, she is just a lovely person to start with' and I said, 'yeah, that's true.'"

Bass said he thought of Watts as more like a daughter than a sister-in-law.

"It's tough we miss her daily," Bass said. "Sherry and I have sat and we have been doing something and then both of us at the same time would be overcome and both look at each other and start crying, you know, we can't believe she is gone."

There's so many milestones they can't stop thinking about, especially for her son who is in college.

"To know Trevor has lost his mother, he's gone through Thanksgiving, he's gone through Christmas, New Year's, he's about to go through Easter, but the big one that's going to hit him is Mother's Day," Bass said. "He'll never be able to bring home his future wife to introduce her to her. He'll never be able to bring home his grandchildren to say, 'ya'll can stay with grandma tonight.' Never be able to do that."

"He's suffering, but he's dealing," Bass said.

And her death, Bass said, is not just a loss to the many family and friends who loved her or the countless patients lives' she has touched, but to all those who never met her.

"There's untold people out there whose lives she could have touched, things that God had in store for her to do that she's not able to do now," Bass said. "She may have been the person who talked to a person in a conversation who needed to go to the doctor and was reluctant to and she talked them in to it to save their lives."

The immense pain is even worse the family admits because the person who is responsible for Watts' death is still free.

"We feel like that person is still here, that they are functioning daily," Bass said. "We have a strong Christian belief, and one of the difficulties we had in dealing with this is knowing God told us we had to forgive this person. Through a lot of prayer and a lot of counseling, we have finally reached a point where we are able to say we forgive you. We are still angry at you, God said we can still be angry about it, but we forgive you for what you have done."

But the family does hope the murderer will own up to the crime.

"This person has also got to remember they have got to confess their sins on earth," Bass said. "They have to take responsibility for their sins and the choice is easy: You confess here and spend eternity in heaven or you take it to your grave and spend eternity in hell. Our prayer is this person that did this to her will be able to spend eternity in heaven because we certainly, as Christians, we want everybody to go to heaven no matter what."

The family believes Watts was being stalked before she was murdered.

"She may have been being followed, so if anybody saw anything unusual in the parking garage at Memorial Hospital, where she worked, or in the neighborhood there on her street or any of the streets surrounding there," Bass pleaded, "I'd like for the people to recall that time frame, search your mind, search your hearts and see if you could did you see anything out of the ordinary, anything unusual, anything that might help the police."

The family is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Watts' killer. If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at 877-787-5898 or the Long Beach Police Department 228-865-1981.

