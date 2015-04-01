Capital murder suspect writes apology letter to victim's family

Stone County Sheriff's deputies said a man charged with beating a local businessman to death has written an letter of apology to the victim's family. Timmy Garrison, 57, was found murdered outside his business back in January. At a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, a judge ordered cases against three suspects including Garrison's wife to all be bounded over a grand jury.

Although Evelyn Garrison, the victim's wife, waived her preliminary hearing and was not in court on Wednesday, she was a central figure during a hearing.

Sheriff investigators said in early April after a relative told them she'd confessed to him to being involved in her husband Timmy Garrison's murder they brought her in for questioning.

Captain Ray Boggs testified, "She stated she had had enough of the abuse from her husband. She was tired, and she snapped."

"She said she spoke to Emmett Entrekin about trying to find someone to kill her husband. She told us she did indeed want him killed," said Captain Boggs. "It was supposed to happen the week before, but the grandkids showed up, so they had to cancel."

She told deputies the plan was to make the murder look like a robbery. Evelyn Garrison was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Emmett Entrekin and Jody Parks did appear in court Wednesday during a joint preliminary hearing. Captain Ray Boggs testified, Entrekin told authorities Evelyn Garrison told him she was being physically abused. He then enlisted Parks to kill Timmy Garrison.

Entrekin said the two of them bought a bat and gloves. Captain Boggs said investigators were able to get store surveillance video of the purchase. Then Entrekin dropped Parks a short distance from Tim Garrison's business. Then park went and waited for Timmy Garrison to come out and attacked him.

Captain Boggs said Timmy Garrison's wallet and a few other times were missing and never recovered, however, a gun that Timmy Garrison kept on him was later recovered in a bayou in Gulfport by a dive team. Entrekin also led investigators to a sewer pipe where he told them he'd hide the bat. Officials said the autopsy reports showed Tim Garrison died of multiple skull fractures.

Captain Ray Boggs said during the interview Parks saw the bat, took a deep breath and mumbled, "Oh, my God."

Boggs said Parks said he agreed to kill the victim because Entrekin told him Garrison was a bad person.

"Jody said he wished he wouldn't have done it. He wrote the family an apology letter," said Captain Boggs.

Captain Boggs said Parks told him he had also stabbed Timmy Garrison once. Boggs said Parks was promised $10,000 for the murder, but there is no evidence the money was ever paid. Timmy Garrison came from a large family and some of his relatives were in court. His mother told WLOX that hearing the testimony made her angry and she said the allegations of abuse against her son are lies. Timmy and Evelyn Garrison had been married for 35 years.

