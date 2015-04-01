Organization needs volunteers to help clean the Coast - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Organization needs volunteers to help clean the Coast

Jeffery Sison picks up trash from the sea grass dunes on Deer Island during the 26th Annual Mississippi Coastal Cleanup (Photo source: DMR) Jeffery Sison picks up trash from the sea grass dunes on Deer Island during the 26th Annual Mississippi Coastal Cleanup (Photo source: DMR)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The Harrison County Beautification Commission is encouraging volunteers to sign up and assist in an annual Coast cleanup effort. The Keep America Beautiful affiliate is sponsoring a Great American Clean Up event on April 25, from 8 a.m. until noon.

The HCBC has been active for more than 25 years and has recently rebranded and updated its website. It has been updated to add more information about upcoming events and a place for volunteers to sign up.

"We've partnered with many organizations over the years and have made a huge impact in the community," said Director Jenna Bennett. "It's time that we brand ourselves and have more of a presence in the community so they know who we are, what we do and how they can be a part of it."

Organizations, businesses and individuals can sign up on the HCBC website: www.mscoastbeautiful.org. Garbage bags, gloves and water will be provided to volunteers.

More announcements pertaining to the cleanup will be made periodically on the website.

