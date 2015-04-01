Jackson County Sheriff's deputies search for missing Vancleave teen

The family of a Vancleave teen is pleading for her safe return home. The 16-year-old girl has been missing since March 20. Now the Jackson County Sheriff's Department and other law enforcement agencies have stepped in to help.

"We are looking into the runaway and disappearance of a 16-year-old Vancleave girl, Destiny Mclemore," Sheriff Mike Ezell said.

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said nearly two weeks ago, Destiny said she was going to a birthday party in Alabama. But since then, her family has not been able to locate her. Destiny's mother has now asked deputies to please find her daughter.

"She is worried. I mean that is her 16-year-old daughter, she loves her; she wants her to come home," said Ezell.

The sheriff said the teen was last seen in Mobile, so he sent his deputies to four addresses in the city, but the trail has gone cold.

"We are working with the Mobile Police Department, also with the sheriff's office over there, so we are just reaching out to locate this young lady and get her back home. She was seen at Tillman's Corner Walmart yesterday, and we are in the process of trying to get video of that."

It's believed that Destiny is not alone.

"She is in the company of Ryan Blake, and that is her boyfriend. But like I say, she is still 16-years-old," said Ezell.

According to Ezell, she has run away from home at least twice in the past. The hope is that the teen will return to Vancleave soon and safe or someone will spot her and call law enforcement before anything bad happens.

"What a lot of these kids don't realize, they think they are grown at 16 and 17-years-old, and they are not. The first thing you know, they will be at that wrong place at the wrong time and come in contact with maybe some unsavory characters."

Destiny has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is about five-feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds. Authorities said she was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and sandals. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Destiny should call investigator Mickey Powell at (228) 769-3159.

