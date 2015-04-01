Waveland road work causing headaches - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Waveland road work causing headaches

Jeff Davis Street in Waveland has been under construction for the last year and a half, and residents say they're fed up with it. But city officials say there is a light at the end of the construction tunnel. (Photo source: WLOX) Jeff Davis Street in Waveland has been under construction for the last year and a half, and residents say they're fed up with it. But city officials say there is a light at the end of the construction tunnel. (Photo source: WLOX)
WAVELAND, MS (WLOX) -

Some Waveland residents who live on Jeff Davis Avenue said they've put up with road construction for far too long. They said the underground construction work has been going on for more than a year now. But city leaders said relief is on the way.

Construction cones, heavy equipment and a dusty bumpy ride has become the norm for residents who live on Jeff Davis Avenue.

"I don't know how many times they've dug up the front of my house, where I couldn't pull into my driveway and I have three

spaces or pull out of my driveway," said Waveland resident Mary Biehl.

City leaders said the project has undergone several changes. The original project called for replacing an aging underground sewer line. Then an aging water pipe was discovered and it needs replacing.

It's made for a long drawn out process that is driving residents crazy. 

Biehl said, "They had the sign still up that said detour and directed me toward St. Anthony street, which was closed also and they had to move two large cement trucks, a dump truck and a white pick-up truck to get me a space to go through. If someone had a house fire, we wouldn't have a house. You could not have gotten a fire truck down here or an ambulance."

Waveland resident Norman Todd Key agreed, "I just don't understand what's taking a year and a half to put some pipes."

City leaders said it's been one thing after another, mainly the unexpected, unforeseen problems associated with a 50-year-old water and sewer system.

"As a Jeff Davis resident myself, I'm so ready to get this project over with," said Waveland Ward One Alderman Jeremy Burke.

Burke said there is a light at the end of the construction tunnel.

"We're getting to the nitty gritty. There are just some items on the punch list before we can actually put rock and pavement on the road," explained Burke.

He said within the next two weeks crews should start paving most of the roadway. Burke said the entire project should be finished within about two months.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

