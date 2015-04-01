Easter egg hunt held especially for special needs children

A Coast club is hoping to spread some Easter cheer this weekend. Join the North Bay Civitan Club of D'Iberville-St. Martin for an Easter egg hunt featuring games, prizes and a free lunch for participants with developmental disabilities and immediate family.

All youth with developmental disabilities, from Down syndrome to Autism, and even those young ones using wheelchairs are welcome to participate.

It's a free event being held at the D'Iberville Town Green on Saturday, April 4, at 10 a.m. and everyone is invited to attend.

Parents, legal guardians or an adult are required for kids under 18 years of age.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.