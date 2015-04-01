Biloxi Police chief confident upcoming spring break weekend will - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi Police chief confident upcoming spring break weekend will be safe, successful

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Spring is upon us, and in less than two weeks, the coast will see one of its biggest spring break events - Biloxi Black Beach Weekend.

After violence at a spring break event in Florida this weekend, some are wondering if the same could happen here. Biloxi Police Chief John Miller wants to assure everyone that law enforcement is prepared and anticipates another successful spring break on the gulf coast for his officers and spring breakers.

"We have the sheriff's department coming into help us, and we have some officers coming in from DMR to help us," Chief Miller said.

Last year, droves of people filled the beach and the roads. And with big names in entertainment coming to the coast this year for Gulf Coast Spring Break events, Chief Miller expects even bigger crowds and traffic. He knows with the high volume of people things can happen, but hopes it'll never escalate to anything like the spring break shooting that happened in Panama City Beach.

"It was a tragedy, I hated to hear about it. I certainly hope we don't have anything like that here, but we always know as law enforcement those possibilities exist," Chief Miller said.

Chief Miller said he's confident that this year will be another success for his law enforcement team, and for the thousands of spring breakers that come to the coast for a good time. He also has a traffic reminder for the busy weekend ahead.

"Just be prepared," he said. "If you're going to try to go out and get into the event area, just be prepared for delays, understand this is how it is. Just take your time. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination, take alternate routes as much as you can. Because it is going to be packed. I can't stress it enough."

Chief Miller said his team will begin prepping the roadways for the anticipated heavy traffic by next Wednesday.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

