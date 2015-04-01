Stone County murder case will go to grand jury

Authorities say Tim Garrison was murdered at his business. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Three people suspected to be involved in the murder of a Stone County businessman had their preliminary hearings Wednesday afternoon.

Evelyn Garrison and Emmett Entrekin are both charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the case for allegedly paying Jody Robert Parks to murder Evelyn's husband Tim Garrison.

Parks is charged with capital murder.

On Wednesday a judge ruled to bind cases against Parks and Entrekin to the grand jury.

Stone County and MBI investigators believe Evelyn Garrison and Entrekin hired one of Entrekin's relatives Jody Robert Parks to kill Timmy Garrison on January 24.

