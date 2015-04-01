Ocean Springs health science students participate in mock interviews

Health science students at Ocean Springs High School got a real-world opportunity Wednesday. Resumes in hand, the students arrived at Ocean Springs Hospital for mock interviews. Specialists from Singing River Health System evaluated the interviewees on appearance, verbal skills, attitude, and workplace readiness during two 5-10 minute interviews.

Five students were commended for their exceptional performance.

"Following the interviews, a feedback session was held with the students as a group at which time we announced the names of the five students who were selected for hire," said Prytania Bailey, a staffing specialist with Singing River Health System.

This is the twelfth year mock interviews have been included as part of the class curriculum.

"Although we have held formal interviews for the past 12 years, this is the first time students were actually interviewed at the hospital," said course instructor Dr. Judy Dalgo. "The students and I are so pleased that Singing River Health System was able to provide this real-world experience for us."

Dr. Dalgo added, "The mock interview experience was priceless. Following the interview, one of the students commented, ‘This was one of the best experiences I have ever had.'"

