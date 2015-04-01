Moss Point police search for shooting suspect

Caltrez Anderson is wanted in connection with a shooting in Moss Point. (Photo Source: Moss Point Police Dept.)

Moss Point police are currently searching for Caltrez Anderson, 19, in connection with a March 26 shooting that left one person hospitalized.

Moss Point Police Chief Art McClung told WLOX News, Anderson is wanted on a charge of aggravated assault. Investigators believe Anderson fired shots several times toward a group of people standing in a parking lot.

One person was struck in the chest, and taken to Singing River Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Anderson is approximately 5'5" tall, and 160lbs. He could be driving either a 2000 tan Ford Crown Victoria with Tennessee tags, or a 2004 tan Chevy Impala with Tennessee tag number R9394W.

If you have any information about this crime, please call the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711, or call Crime Stoppers at 800-787-5898.

