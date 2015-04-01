Take part in a tasty competition at the annual 'Que at the View

More than 30 teams are facing off to be the champion of the annual Que at the View event at the Island View Casino Resort in Gulfport.

With it, the team will become the state KCBS title and win more than $15,000 in cash and prizes.

On Saturday, April 4, you can tour the competition and observe all the teams in action. Teams will present what they consider to be their best smoked pork dish on Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m.

For $10 per person, you can sample all the entries and cast a vote for the 'Que at the View People's Choice Award. Learn more at http://www.queattheview.com/index.html

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.