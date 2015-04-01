Two Gulfport men confirmed to MS Gaming Commission - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Two Gulfport men confirmed to MS Gaming Commission

JACKSON, MS (AP) -

Gov. Phil Bryant's three appointees to the Mississippi Gaming Commission have been confirmed by the Senate.

Two Gulfport men will fill the seats vacated when John Hairston of Gulfport and Wally Carter of Ocean Springs resigned this year.

The term of Alben Norris Hopkins, a Gulfport attorney, will run through Sept. 30, 2017. Jerry Lester Griffith Sr., who is retired from the Internal Revenue Service, will serve a term ending Sept. 30, 2016.

The Senate also confirmed the commissioner who will replace Commissioner Nolen Canon of Tunica when Canon's term expires Sept. 30. The term of Thomas George Gresham of Indianola will begin Oct. 1 and run through Sept. 30, 2019.

The next regular meeting of the Gaming Commission is April 16 in Jackson.

(Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

