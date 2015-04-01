Meeting tonight for new Neighborhood Watch Program in Jackson Co.

Officials in Jackson County are working on starting Neighborhood Watch Programs.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department is hosting a community meeting tonight to talk about the program. It begins at 6 p.m. the St. Martin Community Center. That's located at 15008 Lemoyne Boulevard.

You do not have to live in St. Martin to attend the meeting. Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said this is just one of many meetings to come across the county.

Registration will run from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

