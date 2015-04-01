All-American Alex Bregman belts LSU past Louisiana-Lafayette 8-6 - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

All-American Alex Bregman belts LSU past Louisiana-Lafayette 8-6 at Zephyr Field

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
LSU used the long ball in beat the Ragin'Cajuns 8-6 belting three home runs on the night.

Alex Bregman hit a two-run double in the 4th inning and a solo home run in the 6th inning to lead the Tigers 10-hit attack.

Chris Chinea and Kade Scivicque also homered for LSU.

Kyle Bouman started the game and didn't last long.  He walked three batters, two with the bases loaded that tied the game for U-LL in the top of the second inning. Russell Reynolds would put out the Cajuns fire in relief.

Reynolds would give up 3 hits and two runs in 4.2 innings.

After LSU led 8-2, Louisiana-Lafayette scored 4 runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Doug Norman replaced reliever Collin Strall and stuffed out the Cajuns comeback by striking out Tyler Girouard.

LSU closer Jesse Stallings gave up a single in the top of the ninth, regrouped and got the Cajuns to hit into a double-play and third baseman Conner Hale would come through with a super play at third and tossed the ball to first for the final out.  Stallings picked up his 11th save on the season.

LSU (24-5) battles Alabama at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama for a three-game SEC series beginning Thursday night.

  Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

  Charlotte Posts 7-4 Walk-Off Win over Southern Miss, forcing rematch at MGM Park

    Southern Miss found itself on the other side of the looking glass Saturday night at MGM Park. A year after the Golden Eagles rallied in the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk-off home run against Charlotte to force a win-or-go-home contest, the 49ers returned the favor on the fourth day of 2018 Conference USA Baseball Championship presented by The First. 

  Disgruntled fans break into Brazil pre-World Cup training

