Ole Miss rallied to beat Memphis 7-5 on the road

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
Ole Miss has experienced an up-and-down baseball season.  The Rebels were down 2-0 after one inning at AutoZone Park in Memphis Tuesday. The Tigers plated another run in the second and led 3-0 after Chris Carrier belted a solo home run.

Ole Miss had four consecutive hits in the top of the fifth inning with two outs.  Colby Bortles hit an RBI single to left field that scored Errol Robinson who had singled.

Sikes Orvis came through with a two-run double to left-center field that tied the game.

In the seventh inning Ole Miss would take the lead.  Bortles doubled home two runs and the Rebels led by three.

Matt Denny posted the victory for his first win of the season.  He gave up one run on one hit in one inning of relief.

