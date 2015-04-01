MSU falls to South Alabama in 11 innings - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

MSU falls to South Alabama in 11 innings

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
Mississippi State exploded for 5 runs in the first inning but we all know the old saying..."It ain't over until it's over."

South Alabama made a gallant comeback and Ben Gann's double in the bottom of the 11th inning drove home the winning run for the Jaguars at Eddie Stanky Field.

Biloxi's Cody Brown had four hits on the night and led off the game with a double.  The Bulldogs scored the games first run on Jake Vickerson's RBI single.  Reid Humphrey's single plated Vickerson. 

MSU starting pitcher Daniel Brown was replaced by Ross Mitchell after giving up three runs in the second inning.  Mitchell didn't fare much better.  He gave up a two-run triple off the bat of Matt Boger and followed that with a game-tying groundout.

The Bulldogs regained the lead on a two-run home run by Reid Humphreys in the top of the fourth inning.  That was his fifth home run on the season.

Ben Gann, who doubled home the winning run in the 11th inning, crushed a two-run homer against Mitchell.

MSU head coach John Cohen said, "We have a five-run lead and Daniel Brown couldn't find the strike zone for us. Ross Mitchell comes in and throws well until the home run.  That was a pivotal stretch of the game for us.  I thought the kids competed tonight.  We really had several chances to win the game."

Levi Mintz pitched well in relief for the Bulldogs.  In 3.2 innings of shutout relief, Mintz tossed three strikeouts. 

Mississippi State pitching gave up eight walks and it proved costly. Zac Houston walked two Jaguars in the bottom of the 11th and Gann would take advantage with his game winning double.

"You can't blow 5-0 lead in the first inning, "stated Cohen.  "Some of it was pitching and some of it was defense.  We had two mistakes on defense which cost us some runs.  We have to compete at a higher level.

Mississippi State (19-12) entertains South Carolina in Southeastern Conference play beginning Thursday night at 7:00 in the first of a three-game series.

