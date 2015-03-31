East Central's Konnor Pilkington tosses no-hitter against Pascag - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

East Central's Konnor Pilkington tosses no-hitter against Pascagoula

By AJ Giardina, Sports Anchor/Action Reporter
Konnor Pilkington has been one of the most productive pitchers in South Mississippi the past two seasons.

The senior picked up his fourth win of the season against no defeats in tossing a no-hitter against the Panthers with 10 strikeouts.

He entered the game with a 1.18 earned run average. Pilkington inked a baseball scholarship with Mississippi State.

East Central head coach Bo Long watched his Hornets jump out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Hornets catcher Logan Walters stepped up to the plate with two Hornets on base.  He bounced a single right up the middle that scored two runs.

Cody Briones hit a bouncer that was mishandled by the Panthers shortstop.  On the error, Seth Stockman and George Kremer galloped home completing the four runs in the inning.

In the top of the third inning Eric Saksa stepped up to the plate and he blasted the ball over the left field fence giving East Central a commanding 5-0 advantage.

Pilkington took over from there and mowed down the Panthers.  He had a couple of walks in the first two innings but would get into a groove once he realized what the strike zoned consisted of by the home plate umpire.

The Hornets jump to 7 and 6 overall and 4-1 in the Region 8-5A standings.  Pascagoula fell to 8-8 and 2 and 3 in the region race.

