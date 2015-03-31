New building part of USM Gulf Park growth plan

Administration at the campus says this building will be torn down and a new complex will be built. (Photo Source: WLOX)

A new building is part of a future growth plan for University of Southern Mississippi's Gulf Park campus in Long Beach.

USM officials say they were pleased the state legislature agreed this week to fund $3.5 million to build a new Joe Earl Holloway complex. Officials at the university say the the current complex will be torn down sometime this year with new construction hopefully to start in January.

Administrators say the design of the new building will bring additional opportunities.

"This will be a multi-use academic building that will support classrooms, faculty and staff offices and research activities," said interim vice president Dr. Steven Miller. "It's going to basically allow us to continue to grow our very important academic programs as well as continue the track we're on in terms of adding additional facility space for the growth that we want to have in the future.

USM officials say they hope the new building will be ready for the start of the Fall 2017 semester.

