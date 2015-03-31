Joel's Blog: Weather conditions at time of helicopter crash

Investigators continue to look at what may have caused the helicopter crash that went down in Harrison County Monday afternoon shortly before 3:00 p.m. As with any helicopter or plane crash, weather conditions are thoroughly evaluated in determining the cause.

Shortly before the plane crash, I posted a map to my Meteorologist Joel Young Facebook page. There were showers north of the area, but those were likely too far away to have any impact on the helicopter.

Temperatures were in the upper 80s, which probably didn't have much impact either. We did find something interesting when looking at the observations from Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport and Keesler Air Force Base.

In both of these locations, the highest wind gust of the day was reported shortly before 3:00 p.m. This was within ten minutes of the helicopter crash. At 2:53 p.m., there was a 10 mph wind out of the south with a 24 mph wind gust in Gulfport.

Meanwhile at Keesler in Biloxi, there was a 14 mph wind out of the southwest with a gust around 21 mph. Of course, this is not to say that weather had any direct impact on the crash. However, it is interesting to find two locations within 15 miles of the crash site reported their daily peak wind gust at the same hour of the crash.

We will keep you updated as the Federal Aviation Administration continues its investigation.

