Joel's Blog: Weather conditions at time of helicopter crash - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Joel's Blog: Weather conditions at time of helicopter crash

Weather Conditions at 2:49 p.m. Monday. (Photo source: WLOX News) Weather Conditions at 2:49 p.m. Monday. (Photo source: WLOX News)
Gulfport Weather at 2:53 p.m. (Photo source: WLOX News) Gulfport Weather at 2:53 p.m. (Photo source: WLOX News)
Biloxi Weather Conditions at 2:58 p.m. (Photo source: WLOX News) Biloxi Weather Conditions at 2:58 p.m. (Photo source: WLOX News)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Investigators continue to look at what may have caused the helicopter crash that went down in Harrison County Monday afternoon shortly before 3:00 p.m. As with any helicopter or plane crash, weather conditions are thoroughly evaluated in determining the cause.

Shortly before the plane crash, I posted a map to my Meteorologist Joel Young Facebook page. There were showers north of the area, but those were likely too far away to have any impact on the helicopter.

Temperatures were in the upper 80s, which probably didn't have much impact either. We did find something interesting when looking at the observations from Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport and Keesler Air Force Base.

In both of these locations, the highest wind gust of the day was reported shortly before 3:00 p.m. This was within ten minutes of the helicopter crash. At 2:53 p.m., there was a 10 mph wind out of the south with a 24 mph wind gust in Gulfport.

Meanwhile at Keesler in Biloxi, there was a 14 mph wind out of the southwest with a gust around 21 mph. Of course, this is not to say that weather had any direct impact on the crash. However, it is interesting to find two locations within 15 miles of the crash site reported their daily peak wind gust at the same hour of the crash.

We will keep you updated as the Federal Aviation Administration continues its investigation.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:22:19 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly