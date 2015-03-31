Classmates and friends remember Hurley teen killed in car crash

Family and Friends in the Hurley Community are still coming to grips with the loss of a very popular teenager killed in a car accident Monday night.

There were a lot of tears shed and hugs shared at East Central High in Hurley, as friends and classmates of 17-year-old Madeline Lyon talked about the good times they shared with the 11th grader.

"It breaks my heart to know that she is gone and she is not here," said friend Savannah Mansfield.

"She was definitely a good friend. If you needed someone to listen to you she was going to be there," best friend Ashley Merrill said.

"She was always making us laugh. She was always laughing. I have never met someone who has been so happy like she was," best friend Hanna Hanson said.

"She was the most fun person," an East Central High student said about Madeline.

Her friends said one of her funniest moments was when she nicked named herself Queen M and had everyone calling her that.

"She loved calling herself Queen M. She let her teachers know she wanted to be called Queen, and she let everyone know she was being called Queen," said Merrill.

Madeline's life came to tragic end Monday when she died in a car accident on Highway 614 near Joe Rubino Road in Jackson County.

"At first I didn't believe it, but around 12:30 my mom was holding me crying and it just kind of came to and everyone started posting about her and her mom let us know," said Hanson.

"It is just unbelievable to know that she is gone," friend and classmate Asha Poole said.

To pay tribute to their classmate, her friends spray painted her assigned school parking space with heartfelt messages to let her know how much she is loved and will be missed.

"Just knowing, pretty much, she is not going to be there when I need her. She was always there and always knew what to say," Mansfield said.

Madeline's former youth pastor Brannon Lott, who baptized her said it's incredible to see how many lives she touched in her short time on earth.

"Madeline had a very tender heart. She had a gift of making someone feel special. If it was her friends or a complete stranger, she had a gift of making people feel special and she made me feel special."

As this group of loved ones remembers the teen with the big smile and heart of gold, they promised to do all they can to carry on her memory.

So she will never be forgotten. Funeral arraignments are incomplete at this time.

