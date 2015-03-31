Bill to end Common Core passes Senate - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Bill to end Common Core passes Senate

JACKSON, MS (WLOX) - Senate Bill 2161, which will lead to the end of Common Core education standards passed the Senate Tuesday.

It now heads to the governor's desk for consideration. Senate Bill 2161 prohibits the Mississippi Department of Education from using PARCC assessment in local schools beginning with the 2015-16 academic year.

According to the bill, the State Board of Education cannot require school districts to administer the multi-state PARCC test or any other consortia-developed test.

"This legislation will end Common Core and allow Mississippians to create strong academic standards that are among the highest in the nation," Lt. Governor Reeves said.

The bill also calls for a task force made up of parents, educators and subject matter specialists to assess and create the highest level of standards in the nation for Mississippi. Additionally the bill offers protections for student data, terminates the relationship with Common Core and PARCC and establishes the Mississippi Commission for College and Career Readiness. 

