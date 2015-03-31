Armed robbery suspect arrested in Biloxi

A man police believe robbed a woman at gunpoint in the Edgewater Mall parking lot Monday has been arrested.

Markeith Leeauther Martin, 23, is also accused of robbing another woman a short time later. Both crimes happened in the middle of the day.

Both victims were alone at the time of the robberies and were able to give police a description of the suspect and his vehicle. Using that information, investigators were able to locate a white sedan at 273 Covenant Square Drive in Biloxi. That's where Martin was arrested and charged with two counts of Armed Robbery. His bond was set at $400,000.

If you have any information about either of these robberies, please call Biloxi Police Department at (228) 392-0641 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

