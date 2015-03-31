Search on for Vancleave teen missing since Friday - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Search on for Vancleave teen missing since Friday

Jackson County deputies need help searching for Destiny McLemore. (Photo Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Department) Jackson County deputies need help searching for Destiny McLemore. (Photo Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
Deputies say Destiny McLemore was last seen with Ryan Blake Holmes. (Photo Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Department) Deputies say Destiny McLemore was last seen with Ryan Blake Holmes. (Photo Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - The Jackson County Sheriff's Department is requesting assistance in the search for a missing 16-year-old girl from Vancleave.

Officials say Destiny McLemore left her home on Friday, March 20 for a birthday party in Mobile, Alabama with 17-year-old Ryan Blake Homes. She has not yet returned home.

Destiny has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is about 5-foot tall and weighs about 100 pounds. Authorities say she was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and sandals.

Anyone with information of whereabouts of Destiny should call investigator Mickey Powell at 228-769-3159.

