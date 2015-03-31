3 agencies assist in arrest of Long Beach shooting suspect - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

3 agencies assist in arrest of Long Beach shooting suspect

Oliver Williams. (Image source: Long Beach Police) Oliver Williams. (Image source: Long Beach Police)
LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - A Long Beach man faces a charge of aggravated assault for his alleged involvement in a shooting on March 1, according to Long Beach Police Chief Wayne McDowell. 

McDowell said 22-year-old Oliver D. Williams' arrest stems from an investigation following the shooting incident in Long Beach. 

The police chief said the US Marshall Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Gulfport Police assisted Long Beach Police in the arrest. 

Williams was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on a $250,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner. 


Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

