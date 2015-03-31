Details emerging about the helicopter that crashed in Harrison County

Two people died Monday afternoon when a helicopter working a controlled burn crashed in Harrison County. Another person is in critical condition after being airlifted to USA Medical Center in Mobile, AL. Harrison County Fire Marshal Pat Sullivan said all three people were members of the U.S. Forest Service.

There are only a handful of homes within a few miles of the site in Harrison County where a helicopter went down Monday afternoon killing two people on board and injuring a third. Surprisingly, none of those who live nearby said they heard a loud noise or even knew a helicopter had crashed. Some did, however, say there was one thing they thought was kind of odd.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration's website, the helicopter that crashed in the Desoto National Forest Monday belonged to HLW Aviation out of Lumpkin, Georgia. We learned that after receiving the registration number of the helicopter and doing a search on the internet.

Here's what else we discovered: The turbo-powered, single engine helicopter was built in 1980. It was last certified in 2011, and wasn't due for recertification until May, 2017.

The twin-blade helicopter had a Rolls-Royce engine. And it could seat up to seven people. As we've reported, three people were on board the helicopter when it came crashing down in the woods near Highway 67. Two people died. One person was rushed via Life Flight to a trauma care center in Mobile, Alabama.

The helicopter was assisting with a U.S. Forest Service prescribed burn in north Harrison County. It crashed around 3:00 Monday afternoon.

WLOX News reporter Steve Phillips says members of the NTSB, the FAA, Rolls-Royce and HLW Aviation were all at the crash scene Tuesday. Their each conducting their own investigations into what brought the helicopter crashing to the ground. We're still working to find out where this helicopter took off from and at what time. We'll keep you updated as we get more information.

