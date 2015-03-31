WLOX Editorial: We commend officer Bradley for his special courage and special sense of duty

It takes a sense of duty and courage for those who put on a police uniform and badge and face unknown dangers each day. But for an officer to face a near fatal attack, endure months of recovery, and return to work; it takes a special sense of duty and special courage.

Gulfport Police officer Dolton Bradley, still in training, was shot twice last November when he tried to subdue a suspect. He could have died. No one would blame him, nor see any dishonor if officer Bradley decided to move on and leave the law enforcement line of work for the safety of a less dangerous job.

We commend officer Bradley for his special courage and special sense of duty as he returns to patrol the streets of Gulfport to serve and protect.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com,

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.