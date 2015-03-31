WLOX Editorial: We commend officer Bradley for his special courage and special sense of duty

Gulfport Police officer Dolton Bradley, still in training, was shot twice last November when he tried to subdue a suspect. He could have died. No one would blame him, nor see any dishonor if officer Bradley decided to move on and leave the law enforcement line of work for the safety of a less dangerous job.
We commend officer Bradley for his special courage and special sense of duty as he returns to patrol the streets of Gulfport to serve and protect.
Rick Williams
WLOX-TV General Manager
