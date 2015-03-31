Governor says he will 'absolutely' sign hospital transparency bi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Governor says he will 'absolutely' sign hospital transparency bill

Tuesday morning, the Mississippi House passed a hospital transparency bill on a vote of 117 to zero. (Photo source: WLOX) Tuesday morning, the Mississippi House passed a hospital transparency bill on a vote of 117 to zero. (Photo source: WLOX)
A large group of retirees from Singing River Health System made the trip to Jackson Tuesday to watch the vote. (Photo source: WLOX) A large group of retirees from Singing River Health System made the trip to Jackson Tuesday to watch the vote. (Photo source: WLOX)
The bill, originally authored by Sen. Brice Wiggins of Pascagoula, will require all boards of trustees of publicly owned hospitals to meet in the open. (Photo source: WLOX) The bill, originally authored by Sen. Brice Wiggins of Pascagoula, will require all boards of trustees of publicly owned hospitals to meet in the open. (Photo source: WLOX)
JACKSON, MS (WLOX) -

A large group of retirees from Singing River Health System made the trip to Jackson Tuesday to watch history unfold.

Around 10:15am, the Mississippi House passed a hospital transparency bill on a vote of 117 to zero. Just before 3pm, it passed the Senate, as well.

The retirees have made several trips to Jackson and have protested in front of two Jackson County hospitals for weeks now, pushing for this bill to become law.

The bill, originally authored by Sen. Brice Wiggins of Pascagoula, will require all boards of trustees of publicly owned hospitals to meet in the open. Up until now, that has not been required.

In addition, the bill will also require that any changes made to retirement systems at any publicly owned hospitals will have to be made public.

All of this comes in the wake of deep financial problems at singing River Health System, which also involves a retirement system that is on the financial ropes.

Doug Walker is at the capitol covering the story today. He spoke with Gov. Phil Bryant and asked him if he will be signing these bills. The governor said, "absolutely."

Watch for Doug's story tonight on WLOX News and further updates on WLOX.com.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Southern Miss wins the C-USA Tournament, defeating FAU 12-3

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:22 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:22:19 GMT
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)
    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU. (Photo source: WLOX)

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

    Southern Miss is bringing a conference tournament championship home to Hattiesburg with a 12-3 victory over FAU.

    More >>

  • People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    People still prepare while others enjoy beautiful Sunday weather

    Sunday, May 27 2018 5:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 21:07:26 GMT
    It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)It was a picture-perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. (Photo source: WLOX)

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

    As the forecasts changed for us in south Mississippi, things started looking up for weather conditions. It was a picture perfect Memorial Day Sunday with a few clouds in the sky and a slight breeze cooling the air. That's a little different than originally predicted.

    More >>

  • FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    FBI launches #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign

    Sunday, May 27 2018 4:33 PM EDT2018-05-27 20:33:27 GMT
    #ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)#ThinkBeforeYouPost was created to educate the public on the consequences of posting hoax threats. (Photo Source: WDAM)

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>

    In an effort to educate the public on the dangers of posting hoax threats, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has created the #ThinkBeforeYouPost campaign. It launched on Wednesday in the aftermath of school shootings like the ones that occurred at Sante Fe High School in Texas and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.  The idea behind the campaign is to inform people about the consequences to posting hoax threats to schools and other public places. Additionally, the...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly