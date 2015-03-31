Governor says he will 'absolutely' sign hospital transparency bill

The bill, originally authored by Sen. Brice Wiggins of Pascagoula, will require all boards of trustees of publicly owned hospitals to meet in the open. (Photo source: WLOX)

A large group of retirees from Singing River Health System made the trip to Jackson Tuesday to watch history unfold.

Around 10:15am, the Mississippi House passed a hospital transparency bill on a vote of 117 to zero. Just before 3pm, it passed the Senate, as well.

The retirees have made several trips to Jackson and have protested in front of two Jackson County hospitals for weeks now, pushing for this bill to become law.

The bill, originally authored by Sen. Brice Wiggins of Pascagoula, will require all boards of trustees of publicly owned hospitals to meet in the open. Up until now, that has not been required.

In addition, the bill will also require that any changes made to retirement systems at any publicly owned hospitals will have to be made public.

All of this comes in the wake of deep financial problems at singing River Health System, which also involves a retirement system that is on the financial ropes.

Doug Walker is at the capitol covering the story today. He spoke with Gov. Phil Bryant and asked him if he will be signing these bills. The governor said, "absolutely."

