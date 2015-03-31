Biloxi Dream Home drawing less than two weeks away

Time is running out to buy a chance to win this year's St. Jude Dream Home in Biloxi. "We have less than 3,000 tickets that are still available for people to purchase a Dream Home ticket," said Kelsey LeBlanc with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The home in the Malpass West subdivision is valued at $450,000. It is 3,500 square feet, has four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, an outdoor kitchen and courtyard.

On April 12 on WLOX ABC from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. St. Jude will giveaway the home and several other prizes. "You don't want to miss out on the wonderful prizes that we have, our last big prize being our bonus prize, which is gas for a year valued at $1,200. Who wouldn't love that? The deadline for that is April 10th, " said Leblanc.

You still have time to tour the Dream Home at 702 Champagne Drive. It will be open Easter weekend, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Starting on Monday, April 6, and through, Saturday, April 11 the home will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Dream Home will be closed to the public on April 12, the giveaway day.

You can purchase a Dream Home ticket for $100 at one of the open houses or by calling 1-800-206-2263. Proceeds from ticket sales will help St. Jude Children's Research Hospital continue to lead the way in treating and defeating childhood cancer and other deadly diseases.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All Rights reserved.