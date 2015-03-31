Successful launch by Ingalls for guided missile destroyer

For the first time in almost four years, crews with Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula have launched a DDG 51-class Aegis guided missile destroyer. The John Finn (DDG 113) was successfully launched Saturday.

To launch such a large ship, shipyard officials said the destroyer must first be moved onto rail cars from land to a floating dry dock a week before the launch. Shipbuilders then spent the next week preparing the ship and dry dock for the big launch.

"Our shipbuilders have proven time and time again they can handle whatever it takes to build, test and deliver these extremely complex warships," said DDG 51 Program Manager George Nungesser. "This launch was no exception."

To date, Ingalls has delivered 28 Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, like the John Finn, to the Navy.

Ingalls leaders report Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are highly capable, multi-mission ships that can conduct a variety of operations, from peacetime presence and crisis management to sea control and power projection, all in support of the United States' military strategy.

They are capable of simultaneously fighting air, surface and subsurface threats. The ship contains myriad offensive and defensive weapons designed to support maritime defense needs well into the 21st century.

Three other destroyers are currently under construction at the Pascagoula shipyard.

"What our shipbuilders accomplish every day matters to our quality, cost and schedule, and implementing our learning from ship to ship will allow us to improve in every aspect of destroyer construction," said Nungeser.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.