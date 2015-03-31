New bill would shift control of Coast Coliseum Commission - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

New bill would shift control of Coast Coliseum Commission

A new bill passed in the house and senate could mean coliseum officials would have to answer to Harrison County supervisors. (Photo source: WLOX News) A new bill passed in the house and senate could mean coliseum officials would have to answer to Harrison County supervisors. (Photo source: WLOX News)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Officials at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum could soon have to answer to Harrison County Supervisors. 

Legislation passed by both the state house and senate would shift state control of the coliseum to the authority of Harrison County.

If the bill becomes law, Harrison County supervisors would approve the budget for the coliseum and have control of the coliseum's $7 million trust fund.

There would also be a new coliseum commission beginning in January.

The new commission would include five representatives from the Harrison County Board of Supervisors and two from the cities.

