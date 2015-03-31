Police: Gulfport teen armed with taser and knife robs victim at Crossroads

A Gulfport teenager was arrested Friday on one charge of armed robbery. Gulfport police report three accomplices are still at-large.

Sgt. Damon McDaniel said the arrest stemmed from an incident outside of Barnes & Noble at the Crossroads Shopping Center. McDaniel reported four suspects approached the victim shortly after 9 p.m. demanding a cell phone and laptop from the victim.

WLOX News was told one of the suspects brandished a taser and knife.

"The victim was then struck to the head repeatedly by the three remaining suspects who then took the victim's cellular phone and laptop computer," said McDaniel. "All four suspects then fled the area on foot."

During the investigations, detectives determined Robert Cortez Kimble, 18, was one of the suspects. He was arrested later that night and taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond.

McDaniel warns the three remaining suspects on the run are considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information that could help this case, you're urged to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898 or text CSTIP plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

