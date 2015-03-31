USM research vessel makes home at Port of Gulfport

Three months of preparation and one day of traveling later, leaders with the University of Southern Mississippi and other research groups officially toured the newest marine research vessel to make its way to the Gulf of Mexico.

The University of Southern Mississippi's newest research vessel is getting settled into her new home at the Port of Gulfport.

The Point Sur arrived at the port Sunday after a three week journey from San Jose, California. She will be used to explore the Gulf of Mexico, and further research the BP Oil Spill.

School officials say the vessel should be ready for research operations by April 19.

"We've got about a two week period of time to get it ready for the Gulf," said Monty Graham, Chairman of the Department of Marine Science. "We're doing some basic things. It was out in Monterey Bay, very different conditions, you know, much colder out there. So basic things like fixing the air conditioning or getting air conditioning installed in the wheel house."

A formal public celebration for the vessel is set for April 24, 2015.

