USM research vessel makes home at Port of Gulfport

USM research vessel makes home at Port of Gulfport

The University of Southern Mississippi's newest research vesselwill call the Port of Gulfport home. (Photo Source: WLOX) The University of Southern Mississippi's newest research vesselwill call the Port of Gulfport home. (Photo Source: WLOX)

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

The University of Southern Mississippi's newest research vessel is getting settled into her new home at the Port of Gulfport.

The Point Sur arrived at the port Sunday after a three week journey from San Jose, California. She will be used to explore the Gulf of Mexico, and further research the BP Oil Spill.

School officials say the vessel should be ready for research operations by April 19.

"We've got about a two week period of time to get it ready for the Gulf," said Monty Graham, Chairman of the Department of Marine Science. "We're doing some basic things. It was out in Monterey Bay, very different conditions, you know, much colder out there. So basic things like fixing the air conditioning or getting air conditioning installed in the wheel house."

A formal public celebration for the vessel is set for April 24, 2015.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

