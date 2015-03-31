Hancock County man arrested for impersonating police officer - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Hancock County man arrested for impersonating police officer

William Signaigo faces charges for impersonating a police officer. (Photo Source: Hancock Co. Sheriff's Dept.) William Signaigo faces charges for impersonating a police officer. (Photo Source: Hancock Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A Hancock County man is out on bond after being charged with aggravated assault and impersonating a police officer.

Sheriff's deputies say 50-year-old William Signaigo represented himself as an officer of the law following a road-rage incident on Kiln-DeLise Road last week.

Officials say Signaigo is an auto mechanic who was working on a Louisiana police officer's vehicle. Authorities say he and another driver almost got into an accident they say he flipped the blue lights on and pulled the driver over at a convenience store.

Police say when that driver discovered Signaigo was not a real officer, the driver said he was going to call police. That's when Sheriff's officials say Signaigo tazed the driver.

He is free after posting a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

