Hancock County man arrested for impersonating police officer

A Hancock County man is out on bond after being charged with aggravated assault and impersonating a police officer.

Sheriff's deputies say 50-year-old William Signaigo represented himself as an officer of the law following a road-rage incident on Kiln-DeLise Road last week.

Officials say Signaigo is an auto mechanic who was working on a Louisiana police officer's vehicle. Authorities say he and another driver almost got into an accident they say he flipped the blue lights on and pulled the driver over at a convenience store.

Police say when that driver discovered Signaigo was not a real officer, the driver said he was going to call police. That's when Sheriff's officials say Signaigo tazed the driver.

He is free after posting a $5,000 bond.

