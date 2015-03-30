D'Iberville's walk-off win over Pascagoula highlights Monday HS baseball/softball action

Pascagoula's Will Inlow motions toward his dugout after hitting a 2-run double.

During a game that could hardly be considered a defensive battle, the D'Iberville Warriors earned a 6-5 win in walkoff fashion over the Pascagoula Panthers Monday night.

Both teams combined for 11 errors in a game that was played at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Perkinston.

Pascagoula, which rallied from 3-1 and 4-3 deficits, led 5-4 heading to the bottom of the seventh inning. After a throwing error allowed the tying run to score, junior Andrew Bird stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and smacked the game-winning RBI single to deep right center field.

In the only other baseball game on the Mississippi gulf coast, the Gulfport Admirals pulled off a 1-0 win over the St. Martin Yellow Jackets. Gulfport junior pitcher Alex Nelms tossed a complete-game shutout.

In high school softball, the Pass Christian Lady Pirates picked up two wins -- 15-4 over Poplarville and 7-4 over Bay. Brooke Roach homered twice for Pass Christian, while Jordan Switzer totaled four hits in the two games.

The Biloxi Lady Indians powered their way to a 15-6 win over Stone. For Biloxi, Olivia Holley recorded 11 strikeouts, while Sydney Cannette notched four RBIs and Quaiva Lampley picked up three hits in five at-bats.

