D'Iberville's walk-off win over Pascagoula highlights Monday HS baseball/softball action

D'Iberville's walk-off win over Pascagoula highlights Monday HS - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

D'Iberville's Dylan Hardy turns a 6-3 double play.
Pascagoula's Aaron McDaniel walks off the mound after recording a strikeout.
Pascagoula's Will Inlow motions toward his dugout after hitting a 2-run double.
PERKINSTON, MS (WLOX) -

During a game that could hardly be considered a defensive battle, the D'Iberville Warriors earned a 6-5 win in walkoff fashion over the Pascagoula Panthers Monday night.

Both teams combined for 11 errors in a game that was played at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in Perkinston. 

Pascagoula, which rallied from 3-1 and 4-3 deficits, led 5-4 heading to the bottom of the seventh inning. After a throwing error allowed the tying run to score, junior Andrew Bird stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and smacked the game-winning RBI single to deep right center field.

In the only other baseball game on the Mississippi gulf coast, the Gulfport Admirals pulled off a 1-0 win over the St. Martin Yellow Jackets. Gulfport junior pitcher Alex Nelms tossed a complete-game shutout.

In high school softball, the Pass Christian Lady Pirates picked up two wins -- 15-4 over Poplarville and 7-4 over Bay. Brooke Roach homered twice for Pass Christian, while Jordan Switzer totaled four hits in the two games. 

The Biloxi Lady Indians powered their way to a 15-6 win over Stone. For Biloxi, Olivia Holley recorded 11 strikeouts, while Sydney Cannette notched four RBIs and Quaiva Lampley picked up three hits in five at-bats.

BASEBALL
Pascagoula 5
D'Iberville 6 FINAL
St. Martin 0
Gulfport 1 FINAL
SOFTBALL
Pass Christian 7
Bay 4 FINAL
Stone 6
Biloxi 15 FINAL
St. Martin 15
Gulfport 2 FINAL
D'Iberville 0
Picayune 14 FINAL
Pass Christian 15
Poplarville 4 FINAL

