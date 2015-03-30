Teenager killed in Hurley wreck - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Teenager killed in Hurley wreck

HURLEY, MS (WLOX) -

A fatal accident on Highway 614 near Joe Rubino Road in Jackson County claimed the life of a teenager Monday evening. 

Jackson County Deputy Coroner Jason Moody has identified the victim as 17-year-old Madeline Lyon. An autopsy on Lyon is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol say two others were also involved in the two vehicle accident.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Spokesman B.J. Seibert, a 2007 Toyota Yaris was headed westbound on Highway 614, while a 1994 Nissan pick-up truck was headed eastbound on Highway 614.

Seibert said the driver of the Yaris went off the roadway to the right and over corrected. Then the car went into the path of the truck. The front of the truck collided with the right side of the Yaris. 

The driver of the truck is 60-year-old Cecil P. Davidson of Moss Point. A teen girl who was the passenger in the Yaris was life flighted to USA Medical Center in Mobile. Her identity has not yet been released by authorities. 

Davidson was transported by Acadian Ambulance to Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula with severe injuries. 

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.

