Jackson County hotel tax increase closer to approval

A hotel tax increase in Jackson County is one step closer to approval. The Mississippi House and Senate approved a compromised bill that opened the door for a two percent tax increase to be added to hotels in Jackson County.

According to the bill, money from that increase will help with tourism efforts. Tourism leaders have pushed for the extra revenue to give them more resources to lure visitors to the area.

If the governor signs the bill, Jackson County voters will be asked to ratify the increase in November.

Copyright 2015 WLOX. All rights reserved.