UPDATE: Atkinson Road project in Biloxi

Work is underway to place a sidewalk along Atkinson Road in Biloxi. (Photo source: WLOX News)

Following the formal ground breaking ceremony in early March, work is now underway on a long-awaited sidewalk project along Atkinson Road in Biloxi.

The new walkway is a joint project between the City of Biloxi and Harrison County.

County work crews were busy Monday, digging out the sidewalk path where the concrete will be poured.

The project will be built in two phases, with the sidewalk eventually stretching between Popps Ferry Road and Hiller Park.

