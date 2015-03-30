New stadium deal could limit any fines paid by Biloxi

The view from the 3rd base side on the suite level of MGM Park. Irrigation and drainage installation is ongoing. (Photo source: @BiloxiGM/Buck Rogers/Twitter)

Biloxi may have found a way around some of those $10,000 per game fines the city must pay every time the Biloxi Shuckers miss a home game.

The city council meets Tuesday for a special meeting. Council members are expected to approve an amendment to their stadium lease with the baseball team.

Within that amendment is an agreement that the Shuckers will pay $925,000 for items such as an upgraded audio/video system, a better entrance, upgraded suites and signage improvements. The new lease says the team will be reimbursed for those improvements by not paying Biloxi a surcharge on tickets in 2015 and 2016, and limiting that surcharge to $2 per ticket in 2017 and beyond.

It also says audio/video upgrades and the new signs must be "substantially complete" by June 1 to expedite the stadium opening. Otherwise, it says, "If that schedule is not met then the City shall owe no further liquidated damages."

Acting Mayor Kenny Glavan says the liquidated damages are the fines imposed on Biloxi if the team misses home games.

The Shuckers have 25 home games scheduled in April and May. Because it's very likely the stadium won't be ready for those games, Biloxi will owe $250,000 in fines.

However, if the scoreboard is the reason the team doesn't get a temporary certificate of occupancy to play at MGM Park after June 1, Biloxi won't have to pay additional fines. And if the smaller items listed in the new lease such as the better entrance and the suite upgrades are the reason a occupancy permit is delayed after July 1, Biloxi will again be able to exercise the "no further liquidated damages" clause.

The Biloxi City Council's special meeting is Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

