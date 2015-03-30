Biloxi Police: Women robbed at gun point, one in mall parking lo - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi Police: Women robbed at gun point, one in mall parking lot

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Two incidents in Biloxi of women being robbed at gun point. One happened just before noon Monday in the Edgewater Mall Parking lot at 2600 Beach Boulevard.

Police said while they were with that victim, another armed robbery was being reported just down the road in the 1800 block of Beach Boulevard.

Investigators said in both cases the victims were females who were alone. The victims both described the suspect as a black male with a beard. Police said he was last seen driving off in a white four door sedan.

If you have any information about either of these robberies, please call Biloxi Police Investigator Kris Hines at 228-702-3057 or 228-392-0641 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Copyright WLOX 2015. All rights reserved.

